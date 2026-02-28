Zelenskyy Imposes New Sanctions On Russia
According to a statement, the sanctions list includes private Russian companies that“deliver goods to the Russian occupiers and vice versa,” providing logistical support to the Russian army.
It also includes companies operating in“temporarily occupied territories” using the infrastructure of Ukraine's national postal service Ukrposhta.
“They not only issue pensions and other payments there, but also work as a passport desk, where people are illegally issued passports and draft notices,” the readout said.
The postal operators are subject to sanctions for creating channels to circumvent restrictions through so-called parallel imports of dual-use goods, including electronics and drones, according to the statement.
