Etihad Suspends, Cancels Flights Until 2Pm Tomorrow

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Etihad Airways on Saturday said regional airspace closures are disrupting its operations to and from Abu Dhabi.

Etihad said all flights scheduled to depart Abu Dhabi are suspended until 14:00 UAE time on Sunday, March 1.

Flights scheduled to arrive into Abu Dhabi before 14:00 UAE time on Sunday, March 1, will be cancelled. Services scheduled to arrive after this time are expected to operate, subject to operational conditions.

Flights already en route to Abu Dhabi are returning to their origin airports where required.

Etihad advised passengers to check their flight status before traveling to the airport and ensure their contact details are up to date on their booking.

The airline said guests wishing to amend their travel plans can do so at its website.

“Affected guests are being contacted directly and are being supported with rebooking options and hotel accommodation where necessary. Passengers travelling to, from, or through Abu Dhabi are strongly advised to check their flight status on its website before leaving for the airport,” said the statement issued by the airline.

Travellers connecting via Abu Dhabi should note that if their onward sector has been cancelled, they will not be permitted to board at their departure airport, the airline added.

“The situation remains fluid and further adjustments may be required. Etihad continues to work in close coordination with the relevant authorities and will resume normal operations as soon as conditions permit. The safety of Etihad's guests and staff is our highest priority. We apologise for the inconvenience and appreciate our guests' understanding,” said the UAE national carrier.