European Luxury Arrives In The Capital: Premium Leather Shoe Brand Launches Store In South Extension II

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India In a grand celebration attended by Delhi's elite, leading fashion connoisseurs, and members of the city's luxury community, the much-anticipated premium leather footwear brand, The Italian Shoes Co., officially unveiled its brand new store in South Extension II, New Delhi, marking a significant milestone in its strategic expansion into the Indian luxury retail market.



Commanding presence, Suave Energy, Refined Style, Pushpit, Varun and Gaurav



Rooted in a rich Italian heritage, the brand is globally recognised for its handcrafted premium leather and meticulous craftsmanship. More than just a footwear label, The Italian Shoes Company represents a complete luxury leather experience under one roof. Showcasing premium leather of the highest quality across categories, the brand brings together Italian craftsmanship, refined European design sensibilities, and precision manufacturing crafted in India.

From impeccably designed men's and women's footwear to bags, wallets, belts, trolleys, and luxury accessories, the collection showcases an exceptional range of footwear and accessories that blend timeless European elegance with contemporary sophistication, With over 7,000+ exclusive designs across categories, every creation reflects a deep commitment to detail, from precision stitching and expertly engineered sole construction to refined finishing techniques. ensuring each piece stands as a testament to class, durability, comfort, and style.

Talking about the brand, Mohit Sharma, Co-Founder and well known Indian cricketer, said,“Excellence has always been close to my heart, whether on the field or in business. With The Italian Shoes Company, our vision is to bring world-class Italian craftsmanship and uncompromising quality to India. India has not witnessed this level of comprehensive luxury leather craftsmanship under a single roof before. The Italian Shoes Company is here to set a new benchmark, delivering global standards of premiumness, class, and design sophistication to India's luxury market.”

Having established a strong online presence, the brand has garnered a loyal global following and is a celebrity-favourite, worn by notable personalities across fashion and entertainment circles. With its entry into the retail space, the label aims to bring authentic European luxury closer to discerning Indian consumers.

The Delhi launch signals the beginning of an ambitious growth journey in India. Following the successful launches in Mohali and now New Delhi, the brand is set to open additional stores in Gurugram and Amritsar next month, further strengthening its footprint across North India.

Sharing his vision for the Indian market, Co-Founder Gaurav Bhatia stated,“We are thrilled to bring this rich Italian legacy to India. With plans to open 8 stores in 2026 and expand to 40 stores by 2027, this expansion is a testament to our confidence in India's rapidly growing luxury market. Our vision is to elevate India's luxury footwear experience with craftsmanship that stands the test of time.”

Located in the heart of South Extension II, the new store offers an immersive retail experience that reflects the brand's European aesthetic- elegant, refined, and unmistakably premium. The launch evening was marked by style, sophistication, and a strong statement of intent: redefining luxury leather goods for the Indian market.

With its uncompromising dedication to quality, design, innovation and heritage, the brand is poised to redefine India's luxury leather footwear & accessories segment.