Emirates Suspends Operations Amid Regional Airspace Closures

Dhaka: Emirates has temporarily suspended all flight operations to and from Dubai due to multiple regional airspace closures, according to a travel update issued by the airline.

The UAE flag carrier urged customers to check their flight status before proceeding to the airport, citing ongoing disruptions caused by the airspace restrictions.

Passengers affected by cancellations have been advised to contact their respective travel agencies for rebooking. Customers who booked directly with Emirates have been requested to contact the airline for further assistance.

The airline also asked travelers to ensure their contact details are updated through the“Manage Your Booking” section on its website to receive the latest notifications.

Emirates said it is actively monitoring the situation and coordinating with relevant authorities regarding developments.

The Dubai-based airline apologized for the inconvenience caused by the disruption, reiterating that the safety and security of its passengers and crew remain its highest priority.

Today, multiple countries in the Middle East have closed their respective airspace following the US-Israel joint airstrikes on Iran, which heightened security tensions across the region.

