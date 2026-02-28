No Apps, No Subscriptions, Under $150: Petpivot Will Launch Its NEW Autoscooper 12
The automatic litter box market has historically required consumers to choose between high price points and complex digital setups. Most premium models start at $250 or more and mandate smartphone apps, Wi‐Fi connectivity, and in some cases, monthly subscription fees for full functionality. For privacy-conscious owners, seniors, budget-conscious households, and anyone seeking straightforward automation, these requirements have created significant barriers to entry.
PetPivot AutoScooper 12
Key Features of the AutoScooper 12:
- 11-Sensor Safety System: Seven pairs of infrared sensors and four Hall sensors monitor movement and position in real time, which gives better performance on cat movements detection. The cleaning cycle pauses instantly if a cat approaches, hesitates, or reaches inside-even mid-cycle.
- Open-Top Design with Integrated Step: Prevents entrapment risks while aligning with feline instincts. The built-in step provides a stable platform for easy entry and exit for all cat sizes that are above 3 months old.
- Truly Plug-and-Play: No Wi‐Fi setup, no app downloads, no accounts. Physical controls only-making it accessible to users of all technical comfort levels.
- Smart Pre-Cleaning Cycle: A five-minute pre-cleaning sequence effectively addresses urine residue along edges, basin adhesion, and bacterial buildup for thorough maintenance.
- Hands-Free Daily Operation: Automatically cleans after each use, eliminating the daily scooping chore without demanding ongoing attention.
The AutoScooper 12 is designed for real-world households:
- Multi-cat homes gain consistent cleaning without the daily "who scooped last?" debate Seniors and disabled owners preserve independence with automation that requires no digital literacy Privacy-conscious consumers avoid data collection and cloud dependencies entirely Budget-aware buyers access automatic cleaning at a sub-$150 price point-less than half the cost of many competitors
Legal Disclaimer:
