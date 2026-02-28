Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

No Apps, No Subscriptions, Under $150: Petpivot Will Launch Its NEW Autoscooper 12


2026-02-28 10:01:07
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetPivot Inc., an Oregon based pet tech brand committed to intelligent, app-free cat litter box solutions, today announced the upcoming launch of the AutoScooper 12-an automatic litter box that delivers hands-free cleaning without apps, subscriptions, or premium pricing. Priced under $150 and arriving 1 March 2026, the device removes digital dependencies that have long been standard in the automatic litter box category.



The automatic litter box market has historically required consumers to choose between high price points and complex digital setups. Most premium models start at $250 or more and mandate smartphone apps, Wi‐Fi connectivity, and in some cases, monthly subscription fees for full functionality. For privacy-conscious owners, seniors, budget-conscious households, and anyone seeking straightforward automation, these requirements have created significant barriers to entry.

PetPivot AutoScooper 12

Key Features of the AutoScooper 12:

  • 11-Sensor Safety System: Seven pairs of infrared sensors and four Hall sensors monitor movement and position in real time, which gives better performance on cat movements detection. The cleaning cycle pauses instantly if a cat approaches, hesitates, or reaches inside-even mid-cycle.
  • Open-Top Design with Integrated Step: Prevents entrapment risks while aligning with feline instincts. The built-in step provides a stable platform for easy entry and exit for all cat sizes that are above 3 months old.
  • Truly Plug-and-Play: No Wi‐Fi setup, no app downloads, no accounts. Physical controls only-making it accessible to users of all technical comfort levels.
  • Smart Pre-Cleaning Cycle: A five-minute pre-cleaning sequence effectively addresses urine residue along edges, basin adhesion, and bacterial buildup for thorough maintenance.
  • Hands-Free Daily Operation: Automatically cleans after each use, eliminating the daily scooping chore without demanding ongoing attention.

Close-up=

The AutoScooper 12 is designed for real-world households:

  • Multi-cat homes gain consistent cleaning without the daily "who scooped last?" debate
  • Seniors and disabled owners preserve independence with automation that requires no digital literacy
  • Privacy-conscious consumers avoid data collection and cloud dependencies entirely
  • Budget-aware buyers access automatic cleaning at a sub-$150 price point-less than half the cost of many competitors

PetPivot AutoScooper 12 cat-friendly design

MENAFN28022026004107003653ID1110802805



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search