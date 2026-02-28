403
Iran Responds with Retaliatory Strikes on Israel
(MENAFN) Iran’s military launched retaliatory attacks on Israel following prior strikes by the Jewish state and the United States, though the full extent of the impact is not yet known.
On Saturday morning, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that Israel had carried out a “preemptive strike” on Iran “to remove threats against the State of Israel.”
US President Donald Trump later confirmed that American forces were involved, pledging to dismantle Iran’s nuclear program, “raze [Iranian] missile industry,” and “annihilate their navy.”
Tehran has reiterated that its nuclear program is strictly for peaceful purposes and that it does not aim to develop nuclear weapons.
