Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Iran Responds with Retaliatory Strikes on Israel

Iran Responds with Retaliatory Strikes on Israel


2026-02-28 08:22:39
(MENAFN) Iran’s military launched retaliatory attacks on Israel following prior strikes by the Jewish state and the United States, though the full extent of the impact is not yet known.

On Saturday morning, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that Israel had carried out a “preemptive strike” on Iran “to remove threats against the State of Israel.”

US President Donald Trump later confirmed that American forces were involved, pledging to dismantle Iran’s nuclear program, “raze [Iranian] missile industry,” and “annihilate their navy.”

Tehran has reiterated that its nuclear program is strictly for peaceful purposes and that it does not aim to develop nuclear weapons.

MENAFN28022026000045017281ID1110802667



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search