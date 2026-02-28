Union Minister Jual Oram Announces Initiatives For Socio-Economic Impact On Tribals​

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram on Saturday announced nationwide initiatives planned for March to achieve long-term socio-economic impact by positioning tribal communities at the centre of cultural preservation, enterprise development and national growth.​

Addressing media persons, the Minister said these initiatives collectively present an integrated framework to preserve tribal heritage, promote creative excellence, strengthen entrepreneurship, expand market access, and deepen corporate partnerships for sustainable tribal development.​

He also formally unveiled the logo of Tribes Art Fest, Living Roots Festival – Soundscapes of Tribal India, and Bharat Tribes Fest 2026.​

Oram said that these initiatives reflect a holistic approach that integrates culture, commerce, and corporate partnerships.

​“By bringing together art, music, enterprise development and strategic collaboration within one coordinated framework, the Ministry seeks to ensure that tribal communities are empowered participants in India's cultural and economic transformation,” he said.​

The Union Minister was joined by Durgadas Uikey, Minister of State for Tribal Affairs; Ranjana Chopra, Secretary; Anant Prakash Pandey, Joint Secretary; M. Raja Murugan, Managing Director, TRIFED, and Dharmendra Tewari, PIB.​

The Tribes Art Fest (TAF) 2026, from March 2 to 13 in Delhi, will bring together over 70 eminent tribal artists and showcase nearly 1,000 artworks spanning 30 distinct tribal art forms from across the country, said a statement.​

Conceived as a national platform for India's tribal visual traditions, TAF will feature curated walkthroughs, live painting demonstrations, illustrated talks, mentorship workshops, participatory sessions and panel discussions bringing together artists, curators, designers and collectors, it said.​

The Living Roots Festival – The Soundscapes of Tribal India will be organised from March 13-15 at Bikaner House and India Gate in New Delhi.​

It will reposition tribal music as a contemporary, respected and economically viable cultural force while remaining rooted in community ownership.​

The Bharat Tribes Fest (BTF) will be organised from March 18 to 30 at Sunder Nursery, New Delhi, and will serve as a national marketplace and cultural platform, with participation from more than 1,000 tribal artisans.​

A key pillar of Bharat Tribes Fest 2026 will be the 14-day National Business Conclave, structured to promote tribal entrepreneurship and integrate tribal enterprises into domestic and global value chains, the statement said.​

The Ministry will host a National CSR Summit on March 24 to bring together corporate leaders, CSR heads, implementation partners and State Tribal Welfare Departments on a common platform.