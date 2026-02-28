403
Thousands in North Darfur Endure ‘Dire Conditions’ Amid RSF Attacks
(MENAFN) Thousands of displaced residents in the town of Mustariha, North Darfur, are reportedly living in “dire conditions” following assaults by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in southern Sudan, according to a local medical group.
In a statement Thursday, the Sudan Doctors Network said the attacks forced families to flee abruptly, leaving behind belongings and sources of support. Many of the displaced spent nights outdoors without shelter, food, or access to safe drinking water.
“More than 3,000 displaced people, most of them women, including pregnant women, now face extremely severe health and humanitarian conditions,” spokesperson Dr. Tasneem Al-Amin said in a post on the social media platform X.
The medical group urged immediate international assistance to prevent an “imminent humanitarian catastrophe,” calling for urgent provision of shelter, food, water, and medical care to protect families whose hardships have been worsened by the RSF attacks.
The RSF currently controls four of Darfur’s five states in western Sudan, while parts of North Darfur remain under army control. The military retains authority over most other regions, including the capital, Khartoum. Darfur accounts for roughly one-fifth of Sudan’s 1.8 million square kilometers, while the majority of the nation’s approximately 50 million people live in army-administered areas.
