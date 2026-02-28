403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ethiopian Leader Reaffirms Support for Two-State Solution
(MENAFN) Ethiopian President Taye Atske Selassie reiterated his country’s support for a two-state solution, stating Ethiopia “consistently supports the two-state solution, where Israelis and Palestinians live side by side in peace,” during a meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Addis Ababa on Wednesday.
Herzog, who was greeted by an honor guard at the Presidential Palace, also met with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed as part of his official visit. The discussions centered on enhancing bilateral political and diplomatic relations between the two countries.
In a statement from his office, Herzog highlighted the long-standing historical connections between Israel and Ethiopia and praised the Ethiopian Jewish community in Israel, calling it a bridge between the peoples of the two nations.
Prime Minister Abiy noted on his official X account that the meetings with Herzog involved “productive discussions” and explored opportunities to expand cooperation across areas of mutual interest.
Additionally, Ethiopia’s foreign ministry reported that Herzog held discussions with senior officials, including Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos, further strengthening diplomatic ties during the visit.
Herzog, who was greeted by an honor guard at the Presidential Palace, also met with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed as part of his official visit. The discussions centered on enhancing bilateral political and diplomatic relations between the two countries.
In a statement from his office, Herzog highlighted the long-standing historical connections between Israel and Ethiopia and praised the Ethiopian Jewish community in Israel, calling it a bridge between the peoples of the two nations.
Prime Minister Abiy noted on his official X account that the meetings with Herzog involved “productive discussions” and explored opportunities to expand cooperation across areas of mutual interest.
Additionally, Ethiopia’s foreign ministry reported that Herzog held discussions with senior officials, including Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos, further strengthening diplomatic ties during the visit.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment