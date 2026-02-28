Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ethiopian Leader Reaffirms Support for Two-State Solution

2026-02-28 07:35:39
(MENAFN) Ethiopian President Taye Atske Selassie reiterated his country’s support for a two-state solution, stating Ethiopia “consistently supports the two-state solution, where Israelis and Palestinians live side by side in peace,” during a meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Addis Ababa on Wednesday.



Herzog, who was greeted by an honor guard at the Presidential Palace, also met with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed as part of his official visit. The discussions centered on enhancing bilateral political and diplomatic relations between the two countries.



In a statement from his office, Herzog highlighted the long-standing historical connections between Israel and Ethiopia and praised the Ethiopian Jewish community in Israel, calling it a bridge between the peoples of the two nations.



Prime Minister Abiy noted on his official X account that the meetings with Herzog involved “productive discussions” and explored opportunities to expand cooperation across areas of mutual interest.



Additionally, Ethiopia’s foreign ministry reported that Herzog held discussions with senior officials, including Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos, further strengthening diplomatic ties during the visit.

