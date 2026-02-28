Nothing Headphone (A) Launching March 5 Alongside Phone 4A Series

Nothing, the company that totally shook up the smartphone and gadget market with its unique transparent designs, has just dropped another massive announcement. On March 5, alongside the much-awaited Nothing Phone 4a series, the company is also launching its new 'Nothing Headphone (a)' for the global market.

The grand launch event will happen at 4:00 PM Indian time, and the best part for Indian fans is that India is on the first-wave launch list. It's a double dhamaka for us!

Design and New Colours That Grab Attention

When you think of Nothing, the first thing that comes to mind is its transparent design. The new Headphone (a) model continues this signature style. In recently released teaser photos, this over-ear headphone is seen in a bright, eye-catching yellow colour.

Plus, with metallic grey edges and the Nothing logo in its classic dot-matrix font, the design looks super trendy. According to leaks, these headphones will be available in four attractive colours: black, white, pink, and yellow.

Expected Features

While Nothing hasn't officially revealed the full spec sheet yet, everyone expects this model to come with several upgrades compared to the previous Nothing Headphone 1. It will likely feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), better Bluetooth connectivity, and long battery backup.

For context, the previous model had 40mm drivers, noise cancellation up to 42dB, Bluetooth 5.3, and an 80-hour battery life without ANC. Tech experts predict that the new Headphone (a) will come with the same quality or even better technology.

A Nothing Headphone on a Budget?

Last year, the Nothing Headphone 1 was launched in India for around ₹21,990. But this new Headphone (a) model is being positioned as a budget-friendly product.

Leaked information suggests its price in European markets will be around EUR 159 (approximately ₹17,300). This means Nothing is planning to offer a premium headphone experience at a much lower price than the previous model. We'll get the official Indian price and the complete feature list at the official event on March 5.