Qatar Post Alerts Customers To Potential Delays In International Deliveries Due To Airspace Closure

Doha: Qatar Post has issued a notice to customers regarding potential disruptions in international shipments following the temporary closure of the country's airspace.

In a statement posted on its official X account on Saturday, the national postal service attributed the delays to the "current situation in Qatar." The closure, effective until further notice, is expected to impact select outbound and inbound parcels, though domestic services remain unaffected.



"Dear Valued Customer, Due to the current situation in Qatar, the airspace is closed until further notice. This may cause limited delays to some international shipments. Updates will follow," the post read, accompanied by the hashtag #QatarPost.