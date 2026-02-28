403
Afghanistan Seeks Discussions with Pakistan Amid Intensifying Border Clashes
(MENAFN) Afghan authorities on Friday reiterated their desire to settle tensions with Pakistan through dialogue, as border skirmishes between the two countries escalated.
Speaking at a news conference in southern Kandahar, government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid stressed the country’s commitment to a peaceful resolution. "We have repeatedly emphasized a peaceful solution and still want the problem to be resolved through dialogue," he said.
Mujahid reported that Pakistani aircraft were “still flying over Afghanistan,” following airstrikes launched by Islamabad targeting Kabul, Kandahar, and other cities. He confirmed that clashes have left 13 Afghan soldiers dead and another 22 wounded.
He criticized Pakistan for showing “no willingness to resolve issues through dialogue,” while claiming that 55 Pakistani troops were killed and many others injured in the fighting, with 19 military posts destroyed. "We have 23 dead bodies of Pakistani soldiers, in addition to some captured, whose number we will announce later," he added.
Rejecting Islamabad’s allegations that the Pakistani Taliban are operating from Afghan territory, Mujahid reaffirmed Kabul’s commitment to preventing any individual or group from using its soil against other nations. “Pakistan's internal war is entirely its internal matter and not a new issue,” he said. He also emphasized, "Our foreign policy is based on mutual respect, and we do not wish to pursue a path of harm and enmity against anyone."
The clashes, which began Thursday night, have caused significant casualties on both sides. Officials reported that the death toll along the border has risen to 48, including 12 Pakistani soldiers and one civilian, alongside 13 Afghan soldiers and 22 Afghan civilians.
The violence followed Afghan attacks on Pakistani positions in response to Sunday airstrikes by Islamabad that had struck inside Afghanistan, prompting Pakistan to retaliate with additional artillery and airstrikes in Kabul, Kandahar, and Paktia provinces early Friday.
