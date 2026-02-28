403
UN Warns Nearly Thirty-Four Million in Sudan Will Need Aid in 2026
(MENAFN) The United Nations on Friday reported that almost 34 million people in Sudan will require humanitarian assistance in 2026, marking the largest number of people in need anywhere in the world.
"Sudan, as you know, the conflict in that country has pushed humanitarian needs to extraordinary levels," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a news briefing. He added, "Our humanitarian colleagues tell us that nearly 34 million people will require aid in 2026."
"This is the highest number of people needing assistance anywhere in the world," he emphasized.
Dujarric highlighted that the humanitarian community is requesting $2.9 billion this year to support over 20 million people facing the most severe crises. The funding is intended to provide essential services including food, clean water, nutrition, healthcare, protection, and education.
He also raised concerns over the safety of aid personnel, noting that in recent months, 92 aid workers—mostly Sudanese—have been killed, injured, kidnapped, or detained. Additionally, more than 65 attacks targeting healthcare workers and patients have been documented.
Delivering aid at the necessary scale, Dujarric stressed, requires flexible funding and guaranteed humanitarian access to ensure that assistance can reach affected populations safely and without obstruction.
Sudan has been engulfed in a violent struggle between the national army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April 2023. The conflict has killed tens of thousands, displaced around 13 million people, and triggered one of the world’s most severe humanitarian crises, according to UN assessments.
