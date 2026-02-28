403
Trump Signals More US-Iran Discussions as Frustration Mounts
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump indicated that further engagement with Iran was scheduled for later Friday, suggesting that dialogue between the two sides remains active despite ongoing tensions.
Speaking to reporters prior to departing for Texas, Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Tehran’s current position in the negotiations. "I'm not happy with the fact that they're not willing to give us what we have to have. I'm not thrilled with that. We'll see what happens. We're talking later. We will have some additional talks today," Trump told the reporters before leaving for a trip to the state of Texas.
His comments followed the conclusion of a third round of indirect talks between US and Iranian representatives, which had taken place in Geneva, Switzerland, according to reports.
The president reiterated his concerns about the direction of the discussions, signaling frustration with what he views as a lack of meaningful progress. Trump said he is "not happy" with the way Iran is negotiating.
"It would be wonderful if they'd negotiate in good faith and good conscience, but they are not getting there. So far, they're not getting there," he said.
Meanwhile, Oman continues to play a mediating role in the diplomatic process. Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi confirmed that he met US Vice President JD Vance in Washington, DC, on Friday.
Albusaidi stated that the meeting included a review of developments in the US-Iran dialogue and an assessment of progress achieved to date. "I am grateful for their engagement and look forward to further and decisive progress in the coming days. Peace is within our reach," he added.
