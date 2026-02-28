403
Putin to Meet US Envoy Witkoff in Moscow
(MENAFN) The Kremlin announced on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to meet US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in Moscow on Thursday.
"We expect such a meeting tomorrow. It is on the president's schedule," a Kremlin spokesperson said.
Earlier, Witkoff told an American news channel, "We’ll be seeing the Russians, Jared (Kushner) and I, sometime on Thursday evening," referring to US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law. Speaking from the World Economic Forum in Davos, he added that there has been "lots of progress in the last six to eight weeks" toward a potential settlement on Ukraine. He also noted that he and Kushner would meet Ukrainian officials on Wednesday evening before holding talks with top Russian representatives.
Witkoff said the Kremlin requested the meetings and expressed hope that "they will have something good to announce soon." Both he and Kushner have previously met with Putin as well as Ukrainian delegations, as part of ongoing efforts to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which is set to enter its fifth year next month.
On Tuesday, a Russian envoy described discussions with Witkoff and Kushner as "constructive" following their meeting at the forum. Meanwhile, a Ukrainian delegation—including the head of Ukraine's presidential office and the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council—also arrived in Davos on Tuesday, after completing a series of consultations with US officials in Miami over the weekend.
