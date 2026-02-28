403
EU Commission Chief Warns Europe Must Be Ready to Act United
(MENAFN) Europe faces a pivotal moment as the international order continues to weaken, and while the EU favors dialogue and negotiated solutions, it is prepared to respond collectively, decisively, and swiftly if necessary, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday.
Speaking to the European Parliament, von der Leyen emphasized that recent global developments indicate that shifts in the international system are lasting, requiring Europe to adapt rapidly while upholding international law and democratic values.
"We are at a crossroads. Europe prefers dialogue and solutions – but we are fully prepared to act, if necessary, with unity, urgency, and determination," she said.
Von der Leyen cautioned that global affairs are increasingly driven by raw power, stressing that Europe must reinforce its own sources of strength, including a robust economy, a competitive single market, and capacities for technology and innovation.
Turning to Arctic issues, she highlighted that Greenland is more than a strategically valuable territory rich in resources, stating that it is "above all, home to a free and sovereign people." She reiterated that "the future of Greenland is only for Greenlanders to decide," underscoring Europe’s alignment with the US on Arctic security through NATO while opposing the use of security concerns to justify new tariffs between allies.
"If we are now plunging into a dangerous downward spiral between allies, this would only embolden our very adversaries," von der Leyen warned.
She also highlighted the EU’s expanding global trade network, including a recent agreement with the South American Mercosur bloc and ongoing negotiations with India, arguing that a diversified trade portfolio strengthens Europe’s independence and resilience
