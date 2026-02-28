Zelensky Imposes Sanctions On Ten Russian Transport And Logistics Companies

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The decree to that effect, No. 212/2026, has been was published on the president's website, Ukrinform reports.

The sanctions list includes private Russian companies that deliver goods to Russian occupying forces and transport items in the opposite direction. In essence, they provide logistical support to the Russian army.

The sanctions package also includes enterprises operating in temporarily occupied territories using the seized infrastructure of Ukrposhta, Ukraine's national postal operator. These entities not only distribute pensions and other payments but also function as passport offices, where people are illegally issued Russian passports and handed draft notices.

Zelensky says Norway has supplied Ukraine with more than ten NASAMS systems

Postal operators that have created channels for so-called parallel imports of dual-use goods, including electronics and drones, in circumvention of sanctions were also placed under restrictions.

"The special role of postal services lies in the delivery of microelectronics from abroad. It is unacceptable that a microchip can be sent by mail from Germany to Moscow. The sanctions are also aimed at restricting these supply channels. The relevant information has already been shared with partners," said Vladyslav Vlasiuk, the President's Commissioner for Sanctions Policy.

Earlier, Zelensky signed a decree enacting an NSDC decision to impose sanctions on Russian scientists, leaders of so-called occupation administrations, and organizations supporting Russia's aggression.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine