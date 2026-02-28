Thiago & Co Commits AED 100,000 Annually In Support Of The“Mother Of The Nation Endowment For Orphans” Initiative

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi,February 2026: Thiago & Co, the Emirati specialty coffee brand, announced an annual lifetime allocation of AED 100,000 in support of the“Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans” initiative. This contribution reflects the commitment of local SMEs to supporting sustainable humanitarian initiatives.

Launched in the Year of the Family by the Endowments and Minors' Funds Authority – Awqaf Abu Dhabi under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, the initiative aims to enhance the quality of life of orphans across the nation.

By investing contributions and directing endowment (waqf) returns to long-term educational, healthcare, and wellbeing support, the initiative helps create sustained, structured impact for orphans in the UAE. Thiago & Co's annual allocation will be funded through a symbolic deduction from every bill issued across all café branches, starting in February 2026. Proceeds will be directed to the endowment, transforming each coffee experience into a sustainable contribution that supports orphans and highlighting how SMEs can contribute meaningfully to national initiatives by embedding structured giving into daily business operations.

A Leading Role for National SMEs:

Thiago & Co's contribution reflects the growing role of SMEs in supporting national priorities, where corporate social responsibility is no longer limited to large institutions; it has become an integral part of the culture embraced by young entrepreneurs and ambitious local brands.

Yousef Al Hashemi, Founder and CEO of Thiago & Co, said:“At Thiago & Co, we believe success isn't measured solely by the quality of our product, but by the impact we create in our community. Social responsibility is not limited to large organisations. SMEs have an important role to play in supporting national initiatives and advancing social good. This annual commitment is our way of investing in the future of orphans and reflecting the values of generosity and solidarity that define the UAE.”

H.E. Fahad Abdulqader Al Qassim, Director General of Endowments and Minors' Funds Authority – Awqaf Abu Dhabi, affirmed that contributions from national SMEs reflect the expanding base of community participation in endowment initiatives. He noted:“Every contribution, regardless of size, plays a vital role in building a sustainable endowment ecosystem that delivers long-term humanitarian impact for orphans and for society as a whole.”

Founded in Al Ain, Thiago & Co is an Emirati specialty coffee brand committed to delivering an exceptional coffee experience that combines premium quality with product innovation. The brand has expanded to several branches across the UAE, offering distinctive beverages and a customer experience that reflects the spirit of contemporary Emirati hospitality.

About Awqaf Abu Dhabi:

Established in May 2023, Awqaf Abu Dhabi promotes and develops the endowment sector by maximising social and financial impact across the community through developing investments and partnerships to meet values of sustainability.

In addition to managing all endowment related processes, Awqaf Abu Dhabi manages the financial guardianship and development of wealth of minors, interdicted and others, contributing to greater financial and social inclusion.

Awqaf Abu Dhabi aims to advance the culture of endowments, and organises events, conferences, and seminars centered on the management and investment of endowments and minors' funds. It also aims to reshape endowment practices at the Emirate level.