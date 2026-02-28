403
Belgium Opens Formal Investigation Into Google's Ad Market Dominance
(MENAFN) Belgium's competition watchdog has launched a formal investigation into Google, targeting potential breaches of competition law within the online advertising sector, the authority announced Friday.
The Belgian Competition Authority confirmed that its Competition Prosecutor General's Office identified "serious indications" of possible violations related to abuse of a dominant position or economic dependence — findings that emerged from complaints lodged against Google's conduct in digital advertising markets.
The probe, now officially underway, stems from referrals submitted by market participants who raised concerns over Google's sweeping influence across multiple layers of the online advertising ecosystem — the complex infrastructure that connects advertisers with publishers looking to generate revenue from their digital content.
Investigators noted that Google operates simultaneously at several tiers of the online ad market, functioning both as a platform for selling advertising space and as a service provider to advertisers directly. That dual role positions the tech giant at the core of the intricate network of intermediaries that broker digital ad placements.
Authorities will now examine whether Google's market behavior constitutes an unlawful exercise of market power or creates conditions of unfair commercial dependence, either of which would represent a violation of European competition rules.
The investigation adds Belgium to a growing list of jurisdictions scrutinizing Google's dominance in the digital advertising industry.
