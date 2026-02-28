Binghatti Holding Contributes AED100 Million To The“Mother Of The Nation Endowment For Orphans” Initiative

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Binghatti Holding announced a contribution of AED100 million in support of the“Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans” initiative, launched by the Endowments and Minors' Funds Authority – Awqaf Abu Dhabi under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.

Binghatti Holding's contribution reinforces its commitment to sustainable impact in priority areas, aligned with the values of the“Year of the Family,” and underscores the private sector's role in advancing local social development. It reflects the company's belief that investing in people strengthens communities, with a focus on supporting orphans through access to quality education, healthcare, and the ongoing care needed to thrive with confidence and dignity.

Muhammad BinGhatti, Chairman of Binghatti Holding, said:“We are proud to support this noble national initiative, which reflects the UAE's wise leadership and its vision for institutionalising sustainable, structured philanthropy. Caring for orphans is a shared responsibility, and through this contribution, we reaffirm our commitment to helping build an integrated community support system that advances education, healthcare and opportunity, strengthening social cohesion and contributing to a more stable, inclusive society.”

This contribution reflects the broad community support the initiative continues to receive, underscoring the joint efforts of the public and private sectors to entrench endowment as an effective tool for sustainable development in the UAE.

Inspired by the values and principles championed by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, 'Mother of the Nation', the initiative builds on the UAE's globally recognised humanitarian approach, guided by the wise directives of the nation's leadership. Launched in line with the Year of Family, the initiative reaffirms Awqaf Abu Dhabi's commitment to aligning its programmes with national priorities, in service of the best interests of society.

About Awqaf Abu Dhabi:

Established in May 2023, Awqaf Abu Dhabi promotes and develops the endowment sector by maximising social and financial impact across the community through developing investments and partnerships to meet values of sustainability.

In addition to managing all endowment related processes, Awqaf Abu Dhabi manages the financial guardianship and development of wealth of minors, interdicted and others, contributing to greater financial and social inclusion.

Awqaf Abu Dhabi aims to advance the culture of endowments, and organises events, conferences, and seminars centered on the management and investment of endowments and minors' funds. It also aims to reshape endowment practices at the Emirate level.