403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran Plans Harsh Response to Israel Following Strikes
(MENAFN) Iranian state television reported on Saturday that the country is preparing a “harsh response” to Israel after the recent attacks.
In a short message shared on its Telegram account, the broadcaster stated: "Iran is preparing a harsh response to Israel."
The Israeli military had earlier carried out a "preemptive" strike on Iran early Saturday, codenamed "Lion’s Roar," while declaring a "special and immediate" state of emergency throughout Israel.
US President Donald Trump later announced that American forces had launched "major combat operations" in Iran, aimed at "protecting the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime."
In a short message shared on its Telegram account, the broadcaster stated: "Iran is preparing a harsh response to Israel."
The Israeli military had earlier carried out a "preemptive" strike on Iran early Saturday, codenamed "Lion’s Roar," while declaring a "special and immediate" state of emergency throughout Israel.
US President Donald Trump later announced that American forces had launched "major combat operations" in Iran, aimed at "protecting the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment