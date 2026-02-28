403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Tehran Sees Explosions as Israel Launches ‘Preemptive’ Strike
(MENAFN) Explosions shook Tehran on Saturday, and thick plumes of smoke were seen rising over various parts of the city as Israel’s defense minister announced that the country had carried out a "preemptive" strike against Iran.
Across Israel, sirens blared as the government declared a “special and immediate” state of emergency. The measures include a ban on schools, public gatherings, and workplaces, except for critical services.
Reports indicate that the United States and Israel coordinated the attacks. The military action coincides with ongoing diplomatic discussions between US and Iranian officials aimed at reaching an agreement on Iran’s nuclear program.
Oman’s foreign minister, Badr Albusaidi, who has been mediating the negotiations, met with US Vice President JD Vance on Friday. “I am grateful for their engagement and look forward to further and decisive progress in the coming days. Peace is within our reach,” he wrote on social media platform X following the meeting.
The initial Israeli strikes reportedly killed and injured several members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, including important operational personnel, according to a local news agency citing sources. Subsequent explosions were reported in Qom, Isfahan, Kermanshah, and Lorestan, suggesting that the attacks extended beyond Tehran.
Israeli media further indicated that senior Iranian officials were among those targeted in the strikes on the capital.
Across Israel, sirens blared as the government declared a “special and immediate” state of emergency. The measures include a ban on schools, public gatherings, and workplaces, except for critical services.
Reports indicate that the United States and Israel coordinated the attacks. The military action coincides with ongoing diplomatic discussions between US and Iranian officials aimed at reaching an agreement on Iran’s nuclear program.
Oman’s foreign minister, Badr Albusaidi, who has been mediating the negotiations, met with US Vice President JD Vance on Friday. “I am grateful for their engagement and look forward to further and decisive progress in the coming days. Peace is within our reach,” he wrote on social media platform X following the meeting.
The initial Israeli strikes reportedly killed and injured several members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, including important operational personnel, according to a local news agency citing sources. Subsequent explosions were reported in Qom, Isfahan, Kermanshah, and Lorestan, suggesting that the attacks extended beyond Tehran.
Israeli media further indicated that senior Iranian officials were among those targeted in the strikes on the capital.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment