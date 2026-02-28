403
Ford Recalls 4.4M Vehicles After Software Flaw Detected
(MENAFN) Ford Motor has issued a sweeping recall covering approximately 4.4 million vehicles across multiple popular model lines, after a software defect in its integrated trailer module was found to pose a significant road safety risk.
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) confirmed the recall in an official statement, identifying the fault as a communication failure between the integrated trailer module and the vehicle's core systems — a breakdown that can cause trailer brake lights and turn signals to stop functioning entirely.
The safety stakes are particularly high for owners of higher-end models, where the defect can go further and disable trailer brake function altogether, materially increasing the risk of accidents on public roads.
The recall encompasses a broad sweep of Ford and Lincoln vehicles spanning multiple model years, including the 2022–2026 Ford F-250 SD, 2021–2026 Ford F-150, 2022–2026 Ford Expedition, 2022–2026 Ford Maverick, 2024–2026 Ford Ranger, 2026 Ford E-Transit, and the 2022–2026 Lincoln Navigator. In total, NHTSA put the number of potentially affected vehicles at 4.38 million.
Ford has said it will address the issue at no cost to owners through an over-the-air or dealer-administered software update, though no specific timeline for the rollout has been announced.
The recall adds to growing scrutiny over software reliability in modern vehicles as automakers increasingly integrate complex digital systems into core safety functions.
