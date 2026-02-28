403
Pre-Order Campaign for the New Galaxy S26 Series Launches in Jordan with Exclusive Benefits for Early Adopters
Samsung Electronics Levant has launched its pre-order campaign for the Galaxy S26 series, running until 18 March 2026. The series marks the third generation of Samsung’s AI-powered smartphones, featuring the most advanced Galaxy AI technologies, and includes the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra.
The campaign follows the global launch of the Galaxy S26 series at this year’s Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco, USA.
The Galaxy S26 series offers outstanding everyday performance, a top-tier camera system, and multiple layers of protection, delivering a seamless and intuitive Galaxy AI experience.
Early adopters of the Galaxy S26 Ultra, the series’ flagship, will enjoy exceptional perks. The Ultra features the first-ever screen with built-in privacy protection, sets a new benchmark for Nightography with an upgraded camera system, wide aperture, and a custom processor for low-light photography, introduces an advanced cooling system for stable performance, and supports SuperCharge 3.0, which charges the battery up to 75% in just 30 minutes. Early buyers will also benefit from double the storage up to 1TB and up to 16GB of RAM, allowing them to store more content and enjoy smoother performance for apps, games, and media.
Those who prefer the compact and stylish Galaxy S26, or the powerful Galaxy S26+, will receive double the storage, up to 516GB. Across all models, early customers can also enjoy up to 30% off select accessories, including Galaxy Buds 4 Pro and Galaxy Watch 8. Additional benefits include Samsung Points worth up to JOD 74 and a complimentary subscription to Shahid lasting through September.
The Galaxy S26 series is available in a range of colors to suit every style, with some exclusive to pre-orders on the Samsung eStore. Available colors include white, sky blue, black, cobalt violet, silver shadow, and pink gold. Pre-orders are also available at Samsung showrooms across the Kingdom.
