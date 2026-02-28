Belvilla Enters The U.S. After Securing 10 Properties Through Sonder Bankruptcy Process

Belvilla, the European short-term rental and apart-hotel brand owned by PRISM, has officially entered the United States market after securing 10 properties through the Sonder bankruptcy court process. The launch marks Belvilla's first operational presence outside Europe and introduces its lifestyle-led, technology-driven hospitality model to the U.S. market.

The U.S. entry follows Belvilla's participation in the Sonder bankruptcy court process, through which the company selectively secured 10 properties out of 79 assets on offer. The properties secured include:



Court Square - Long Island City (Queens), New York

The Industrialist - Brooklyn, New York

RailSpur - Seattle, Washington

The Schaeffer - New Orleans, Louisiana

Skyline - Denver, Colorado

The Queen - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

East 5th - Austin, Texas

Ida - Phoenix, Arizona

The Louie - New Orleans, Louisiana The Dutch - Long Island City (Queens), New York

As part of its initial U.S. rollout, Belvilla has begun operations at The Dutch and Court Square in Long Island City (Queens), New York, and The Louie Hotel in New Orleans, under its upscale urban brand, Belvilla District 6.

The court-led process provided access to assets that met Belvilla's strict criteria on unit economics and operational feasibility. The company is focusing on properties where it can deliver a consistent guest experience while maintaining strong cost discipline.

Belvilla's expansion into the U.S. is anchored in its strong European foundation, where it is one of the region's largest holiday rental companies. The company's operating philosophy prioritises sustainable growth, disciplined cost management, and service quality over rapid scale. Following the court outcome, Belvilla has seen strong inbound interest from U.S. landlords keen to explore partnerships with the company.

Belvilla will initially operate a limited number of properties, as part of a measured, economics-led expansion strategy.

About Belvilla

Belvilla is one of Europe's leading short-term rentals and apart-hotel brand with more than 60,000 holiday homes across Europe including the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, Austria, Italy, Spain & others. Belvilla's parent PRISM operates Motel 6, Studio 6 and OYO in North America.

About PRISM

PRISM also operates full-service providers such as Belvilla, CheckMyGuest and DanCenter and online marketplace like Traum-Ferienwohnungen in Europe.

PRISM is rated by Moody's, Fitch, and S&P, and all three agencies have upgraded the company compared to prior ratings due to its strong and consistent performance. PRISM is projected by global rating agency Moody's to deliver strong earnings of around ~USD 280 million for the financial year ending March 2026. This reflects the company's continued growth across Europe, Asia, North America, and Latin America.

For more information visit:

For press inquiries, contact: [email protected]

Contact

Communications Lead – US & Europe

Anupriya Malik

[email protected]

91-9791163065

