Explosions Rock Tehran Following Israeli ‘Preemptive’ Strike

2026-02-28 04:03:28
(MENAFN) Explosions were reported in Tehran on Saturday, with thick smoke visible over parts of the city, as Israel announced it had launched a “preemptive” strike against Iran, according to the Israeli defense minister.

Sirens sounded throughout Israel, prompting the declaration of a “special and immediate” state of emergency, which suspended schools, public gatherings, and workplaces except for essential sectors. Reports from Israeli media indicated that the attack was conducted jointly by Israel and the United States on Iran’s nuclear program. Badr Albusaidi, Oman’s foreign minister and mediator in the talks, met US Vice President JD Vance on Friday. “I am grateful for their engagement and look forward to further and decisive progress in the coming days. Peace is within our reach,” Albusaidi wrote on the social media platform X.

