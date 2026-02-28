Nitkonnect'26 Brings 1200 Alumni To Discuss 'Bharat Unbound' Through Innovation

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Over 1200 alumni of NITK Surathkal, who are in leadership roles at global companies, startups and investment communities gathered at the 5th edition of NITKonnect'26 organised by the Institute's Alumni Association. The event included keynotes from industry leaders, and 37 CXO panels with over 110 speakers on a variety of topics. The“ Inspiring Founders ' Panel” showcased 60+ startups and discussions about innovations, AI, and scaling for the world. An MOU was signed between NITK Suarthkal, Bhive (leading Coworking Space Provider) and NITK Alumni Association to provide free co-working space for aspiring student entrepreneurs of the institute. Vision 2035 of NITK Alumni Association was unveiled by Director Prof B Ravi and Prof Prasanna Belur Dean Alumni & Corporate Relations. The event concluded with NITK Awards celebrating excellence and innovation by alumni.

(L-R) Niranjan Mahabalappa, President of NITK Surathkal Alumni Association, Prof. Ravi B, Director of NITK Surathkal and Prof Prasanna Belur, Dean Alumni & Corporate Relations



Over 350 founders, 200 C-level executives, 100 angel investors and 60 startups, made this meet one of the largest innovation events hosted by a global alumni network in India. The summit exhibited the caliber, reach, and entrepreneurial power of NITK alumni across industry, globally.

Prof. Ravi B, Director of NITK Surathkal, said, "We are proud of NITK alumni who have set high standards for professionalism and success in a variety of fields ranging from manufacturing and sports to defense and public service. Their stories are inspiring and their experiences are valuable for the next generation. I am sure every alumnus will directly or indirectly contribute to building the future of Bharat.”



Shri Niranjan Mahabalappa, Global President of NITK Alumni Association said,“NITKonnect'26 is a strategic business aggregation of alumni - a mechanism through which founders, investors, technologists, and business leaders, who have shared values, come together to help provide direction for the next phase of growth of India.”



The day-long event featured keynotes by Ajay Prabhu, Vice Chairman Quest Global and Saumya Swain, Chairman of RT Energy. Under the banner of“ Innovate in Bharat, Scale for the World,” the summit explored India's transformation into a global powerhouse across AI sovereignty, clean energy, and self-reliant space tech. From the“ EV Pivot” and FinTech 2030 to the evolution of the“ Factory of the Future,” the sessions dissected how capital and conviction are driving India from a plus-one to the one. By bridging the gap between enterprise SaaS, digital infrastructure, and the new consumer playbook, the event will define the next decade of growth, culminating in a Founders' Panel on scaling with integrity and redefining the future of work.



About NITK

National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK), Surathkal is one of India's premier engineering institutions, established in 1960 and recognized as an Institute of National Importance. Known for its strong academic rigor, cutting-edge research, and industry-linked innovation, NITK offers undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs across engineering, science, and management disciplines. The institute is renowned for its high-quality faculty, state- of-the-art laboratories, vibrant research culture, and global collaborations. With a coastal campus located along the Arabian Sea, NITK consistently ranks among India's top engineering institutions and is a key contributor to technological advancement, social impact initiatives, and Nation-building.



About NITKonnect

NITK Surathkal Alumni Association is a global network of 45,000 alumni. NITKonnect is its largest annual alumni summit attracting over 1200+ entrepreneurs, professionals, investors, operators and enablers under one roof to connect, synergise and co-create the next wave of impactful enterprises.