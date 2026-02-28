403
Trendyol, UNDP Open New Rural Digital Hub in Turkey
(MENAFN) Trendyol, Türkiye’s leading e-commerce platform, in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme, inaugurated its fifth rural digital hub on Friday in the western province of Denizli in the Inceler neighborhood of Bozkurt, is part of the “Villages of Tomorrow” initiative, aimed at equipping farmers, women entrepreneurs, and youth with digital skills. Previous hubs have been launched in Adanakey"], zmir","turkey"], akır","turkey"], and Sakarya facilities underway in entity["city","Konya","turkey"] and Hatay.
Trendyol reported that the initiative has so far reached nearly 10,000 people, helping rural producers integrate into broader supply chains using digital tools and data-driven production models. Thirteen local producers currently offer more than 250 products through the “Villages of Tomorrow Boutique,” including regional agricultural goods such as Buldan chestnuts entity["product","Calkarasi grapes","turkey agricultural product"], ["product","Isabey grapes","turkey agricultural product"], Honaz cherries","turkey agricultural product"], and Denizli thyme agricultural product"], alongside traditional textiles and handicrafts.
The opening ceremony was attended by senior Turkish officials, including Mehmet Fatih Kacir Ambassador Ahmet Yildiz, UNDP executives, and local administrators.
