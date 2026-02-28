403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pakistan Reports Casualties in Border Clashes with Afghanistan
(MENAFN) Pakistan on Friday reported that 12 of its soldiers were killed and 27 others injured during ongoing clashes along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. One soldier was also reported missing, according to army spokesperson Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry.
Chaudhry claimed that Pakistani operations, including “coordinated” airstrikes by the Pakistan Air Force in abul","afghanistan"], entity["place","Kandahar","afghanistan"], and Paktia provinces, resulted in around 274 Afghan Taliban operatives and other fighters killed and about 400 injured, while taking care to avoid civilian targets. The strikes reportedly hit corps, battalion, and sector headquarters, as well as ammunition and logistics bases of Afghan forces.
According to Chaudhry, the Afghan side fired and conducted raids across 15 sectors at 53 points along the border, with Pakistan claiming that 73 Afghan posts were destroyed, 18 captured, and approximately 115 Afghan tanks and vehicles destroyed. He emphasized that Pakistan “acted in self-defense.”
Attaullah Tarar accused the Afghan government of offering “safe havens, training, and facilitation to terrorists who cross into Pakistan to murder innocent civilians and security personnel,” citing recent militant attacks within Pakistan. Chaudhry urged Kabul to make a “clear choice” between supporting the Pakistani state or terrorist organizations.
Chaudhry claimed that Pakistani operations, including “coordinated” airstrikes by the Pakistan Air Force in abul","afghanistan"], entity["place","Kandahar","afghanistan"], and Paktia provinces, resulted in around 274 Afghan Taliban operatives and other fighters killed and about 400 injured, while taking care to avoid civilian targets. The strikes reportedly hit corps, battalion, and sector headquarters, as well as ammunition and logistics bases of Afghan forces.
According to Chaudhry, the Afghan side fired and conducted raids across 15 sectors at 53 points along the border, with Pakistan claiming that 73 Afghan posts were destroyed, 18 captured, and approximately 115 Afghan tanks and vehicles destroyed. He emphasized that Pakistan “acted in self-defense.”
Attaullah Tarar accused the Afghan government of offering “safe havens, training, and facilitation to terrorists who cross into Pakistan to murder innocent civilians and security personnel,” citing recent militant attacks within Pakistan. Chaudhry urged Kabul to make a “clear choice” between supporting the Pakistani state or terrorist organizations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment