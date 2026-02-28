403
Sweden's Economy Posts 1.5 Percent Growth in 2025
(MENAFN) Sweden's economy posted full-year growth of 1.5 percent in 2025, official data showed Friday, with a government spending surge driving momentum through the final months of the year.
Statistics Sweden (SCB) confirmed that gross domestic product climbed 2.1 percent in the fourth quarter compared with the same period a year earlier, while advancing 0.5 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis — a modest deceleration from the 0.8 percent expansion recorded in the July-September period, though still broadly in line with market expectations, according to a Swedish news agency.
Trade data offered a mixed picture. Exports slipped 1.2 percent in the fourth quarter from the prior quarter, even as imports held largely steady. On an annual basis, however, exports gained 2 percent and imports rose 3.3 percent compared with the same period of 2024.
Jessica Engdahl, head of section at the National Accounts at SCB, pointed to public finances as the primary engine of late-year growth. "GDP continued to rise in the final quarter, mainly due to a sharp increase in central government expenditure," she said. "Household consumption also grew, while declining exports offset part of the expansion," she added.
The results signal a resilient, if uneven, recovery for the Nordic economy as it navigates shifting trade dynamics and evolving domestic demand heading into 2026.
