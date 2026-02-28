403
Brazil Flood Death Toll Hits 68
(MENAFN) The death toll from devastating rainfall that tore through Brazil's southeastern state of Minas Gerais has surged to 68, local authorities confirmed Friday, with rescue teams still combing through wreckage in a desperate search for survivors.
The hardest-hit city, Juiz de Fora, accounts for 62 of the fatalities, while the remaining 6 deaths were recorded in the city of Ubá. Officials noted that the toll encompasses both victims pulled lifeless from the debris and those who were extracted alive but later succumbed to their injuries in medical facilities.
The crisis is far from over. Authorities report that 3 people remain unaccounted for in Juiz de Fora, with 2 more still missing in Ubá. Emergency crews continue to press through the rubble of collapsed homes, holding out hope that survivors may still be found.
