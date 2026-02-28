403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN Reports Heavy Loss of Life on Migration Routes in 2025
(MENAFN) At least 7,667 migrants either died or went missing along global migration routes in 2025, highlighting the ongoing dangers facing people on the move, according to the latest report from the UN migration agency.
“The continued loss of life on migration routes is a global failure we cannot accept as normal,” said Amy Pope, head of the International Organization for Migration, in the report released Thursday. “These deaths are not inevitable.”
While the figure is lower than the nearly 9,200 recorded in 2024, the agency noted the decline reflects both fewer attempts along particularly hazardous routes, especially in the Americas, and gaps in data caused by restricted access and limited funding.
The IOM called for the dismantling of smuggling networks, expansion of safe migration pathways, and strengthened search-and-rescue operations to prevent further loss of life.
Sea crossings remained among the deadliest paths. The Mediterranean saw at least 2,185 deaths or disappearances, while the Atlantic route to Spain’s Canary Islands accounted for 1,214 fatalities.
The agency cautioned that the true toll is likely higher due to unverified shipwrecks.
The report also highlighted a worrying start to 2026, with 606 migrant deaths already recorded in the Mediterranean as of Feb. 24, despite a sharp drop in arrivals to Italy.
In Asia, over 3,000 migrant deaths were documented, marking the region’s deadliest year for the third consecutive year, largely driven by Afghans fleeing conflict. The Eastern Route likewise saw a sharp increase, with 922 deaths compared with 558 in 2024, almost all of whom were Ethiopian, according to the IOM.
“The continued loss of life on migration routes is a global failure we cannot accept as normal,” said Amy Pope, head of the International Organization for Migration, in the report released Thursday. “These deaths are not inevitable.”
While the figure is lower than the nearly 9,200 recorded in 2024, the agency noted the decline reflects both fewer attempts along particularly hazardous routes, especially in the Americas, and gaps in data caused by restricted access and limited funding.
The IOM called for the dismantling of smuggling networks, expansion of safe migration pathways, and strengthened search-and-rescue operations to prevent further loss of life.
Sea crossings remained among the deadliest paths. The Mediterranean saw at least 2,185 deaths or disappearances, while the Atlantic route to Spain’s Canary Islands accounted for 1,214 fatalities.
The agency cautioned that the true toll is likely higher due to unverified shipwrecks.
The report also highlighted a worrying start to 2026, with 606 migrant deaths already recorded in the Mediterranean as of Feb. 24, despite a sharp drop in arrivals to Italy.
In Asia, over 3,000 migrant deaths were documented, marking the region’s deadliest year for the third consecutive year, largely driven by Afghans fleeing conflict. The Eastern Route likewise saw a sharp increase, with 922 deaths compared with 558 in 2024, almost all of whom were Ethiopian, according to the IOM.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment