403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
IMF Greenlights USD8.1B Ukraine Program
(MENAFN) The International Monetary Fund has greenlit a fresh four-year financing arrangement for Ukraine worth $8.1 billion, a news agency reported Friday.
The program, structured under the IMF's Extended Fund Facility (EFF), forms one pillar of a sweeping international support package for the war-battered country totaling $136.5 billion.
Designed to shore up Ukraine's macroeconomic and financial footing, the initiative also targets structural overhauls across key sectors, with governance reform among its central mandates.
Ukraine's Finance Ministry outlined the program's core economic priorities as maintaining sound fiscal discipline, anchoring price stability, and curbing external imbalances — with a particular emphasis on boosting exchange rate flexibility. The ministry further confirmed that an initial tranche of $1.5 billion is set for disbursement in the near term.
The new arrangement replaces a prior IMF program approved in 2023, which was ultimately scrapped after it became clear that the assumptions underpinning it — chiefly, an expected end to the active phase of the Russia-Ukraine conflict — would not hold.
The program, structured under the IMF's Extended Fund Facility (EFF), forms one pillar of a sweeping international support package for the war-battered country totaling $136.5 billion.
Designed to shore up Ukraine's macroeconomic and financial footing, the initiative also targets structural overhauls across key sectors, with governance reform among its central mandates.
Ukraine's Finance Ministry outlined the program's core economic priorities as maintaining sound fiscal discipline, anchoring price stability, and curbing external imbalances — with a particular emphasis on boosting exchange rate flexibility. The ministry further confirmed that an initial tranche of $1.5 billion is set for disbursement in the near term.
The new arrangement replaces a prior IMF program approved in 2023, which was ultimately scrapped after it became clear that the assumptions underpinning it — chiefly, an expected end to the active phase of the Russia-Ukraine conflict — would not hold.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment