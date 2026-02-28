403
Guterres Supports Continuation of Iran-US Nuclear Negotiations
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed support on Friday for the ongoing indirect nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States.
“The Secretary-General welcomes a continuation of the indirect talks mediated by Oman between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America,” said Guterres’ spokesperson Stephane Dujarric during a press briefing.
Dujarric added that Guterres “calls on the parties to continue to work with determination and in good faith towards a lasting agreement,” while stressing that “full and comprehensive IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) verification is essential for any successful resolution of the Iran nuclear issue.”
The negotiations resumed on Thursday in entity["city","Geneva","switzerland"], held at a facility connected to the Oman Embassy. This marked the second round of talks following the first session hosted by Oman on Feb. 6, after a pause in discussions triggered by Israeli and US military strikes on Iran in June 2025.
