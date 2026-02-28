How To Remove Pesticides From Vegetables At Home: Washing Tips You Must Know

A CPCB report found lead contamination in some Bengaluru vegetables. Learn simple and effective ways to wash veggies properly to reduce pesticides and toxins while keeping them safe, healthy, and nutritious.

If you buy veggies in Bengaluru, you need to be careful. A Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) committee recently tested market vegetables and found harmful heavy metals. Out of 72 samples tested, 19 had dangerous toxins. They found excess 'lead' mainly in brinjal, flat beans, ivy gourd, and various leafy greens.It's crucial for people to take proper precautions before using vegetables. Washing them correctly is key to making your meals safe and healthy, without losing taste or nutrients. Here are some simple tips on how to wash veggies to reduce the effect of these toxins.Just mix 1-2 spoons of salt in a big bowl of water. Let your veggies soak in it for about 10-15 minutes. The salt water helps break down the pesticides sitting on the vegetable's surface.Dissolve one spoon of baking soda in a bowl of water and soak the veggies for 10-15 minutes. Baking soda works like a mild alkaline solution, and it's great at removing pesticides effectively.For veggies with thick skin like carrots or cucumbers, just peel the skin off. You can also gently scrub them with a brush. This removes the outer layer where most of the pesticides tend to build up.Give your vegetables a good wash under running water for at least 20-30 seconds. This is the simplest way to get rid of dust and any pesticides on the surface.Mix 1 part white vinegar with 3 parts water. Soak the vegetables for 10-15 minutes. Vinegar's acidic nature helps remove both pesticides and bacteria. Just remember to rinse them with clean water afterwards.Add a few lemon slices or 2-3 spoons of lemon juice to a bowl of water. Soak your veggies for 5-10 minutes. The acidity from the lemon not only reduces pesticides but also keeps the vegetables looking fresh.With leafy greens like spinach or lettuce, always remove the outer leaves first. Then, soak the remaining leaves in water. This is a safer bet because pesticides usually collect on the outermost leaves.You can also use the fruit and vegetable wash solutions available in the market. Just follow the instructions on the bottle. These are specially made to remove pesticides, dust, and even wax coatings.Lightly steaming your vegetables can loosen the pesticides on the surface, which makes them easier to wash off later. Plus, this method helps in keeping the nutrients intact.You can boil or blanch your veggies in hot water for 2-5 minutes. The heat helps destroy some types of pesticides. This method works really well for leafy greens and vegetables with thin skin.