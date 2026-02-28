'The Kerala Story 2' Screenings Resume Nationwide After HC Lifts Ban

Cinema halls in Lucknow reopened screenings of 'The Kerala Story 2' late Friday evening after the Kerala High Court lifted the ban on the film's release, paving the way for shows to resume nationwide from 9 pm. Audiences were seen arriving at Novelty Cinema Hall in Lalbagh as bookings resumed following the court's decision. Ticket sales also went live on BookMyShow across several cities, including Delhi-NCR.

High Court Division Bench of Justices SA Dharmadhikari and PV Balakrishnan stayed the interim order passed by Single Bench Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas, which stayed the release for 15 days.

Court Mandates CBFC Re-examination

On February 26, the Kerala High Court directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to re-watch and reconsider the clearance of 'The Kerala Story 2', following claims that the film contains hate-spreading content. The Kerala HC had also imposed a 15-day interim stay on the film's release.

While hearing a petition that raised concerns about certain scenes in the film allegedly inciting hatred and threatening communal harmony, the court also examined the earlier decision of the CBFC, which had granted certification permitting the film's screening. Observing the seriousness of the allegations, the bench ordered the Board to undertake a detailed re-examination of the controversial portions of the film. The CBFC has been ordered to submit a report clarifying whether the remarks in question amount to an insult against a specific community.

Controversy Surrounding the Sequel

'The Kerala Story 2,' the sequel to the National Award-winning 'The Kerala Story', that came out in 2023, follows the lives of three young women who fall into what the film describes as deceptive marriages and face alleged forced religious conversions. Ever since the trailer for the sequel was released, the film has been drawing strong reactions from all corners, and several social media users have criticised it as "propaganda," while the filmmakers maintain that it is based on researched real-life incidents.

Earlier, reports claimed that the teaser of the film was removed after court intervention. However, the makers denied these claims.

