Zelensky Says Would Accept Nuclear Arms, No Offers Were Made
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on Friday that neither the United Kingdom nor France has proposed supplying Ukraine with nuclear weapons, though he remarked that he would gladly accept such an offer if it were made.
Speaking in an interview, excerpts of which were circulated by Ukrainian outlets including RBC-Ukraine, Zelenskyy addressed Russian allegations that Kyiv is seeking atomic arms through London and Paris. “With pleasure, but I didn’t have propositions. But with pleasure,” he said when asked about claims that Ukraine is "trying to get a nuclear weapon via Britain and France."
He further dismissed the suggestion outright, adding: “No, it’s not happening,” in response to whether such a development was underway.
Earlier in the week, Russia’s foreign intelligence agency alleged that the UK and France were actively pursuing efforts to equip Ukraine with a nuclear device. According to those claims, officials in London and Paris believe that nuclear capability would strengthen Kyiv’s hand in negotiations aimed at ending the war, which marked its fifth year on Tuesday.
Zelenskyy had already rejected the accusations during a joint press appearance in Kyiv with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, describing the Russian statements as an attempt to apply pressure ahead of anticipated US-brokered peace discussions.
