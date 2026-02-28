Bengaluru Airport Chaos: Flyers Protest Over 18-Hour Air India Express Flight Delay

Chaos unfolded at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport after more than 180 passengers were stranded for over 18 hours due to repeated delays of an Air India Express flight bound for Nepal. The disruption was caused by adverse weather conditions in Kathmandu, forcing multiple diversions and leaving passengers stuck inside the terminal.

Frustrated flyers, including several from Karnataka on a planned 10-day Nepal tour, staged a protest near the immigration area at Terminal 2. They raised slogans against the airline and refused to leave, citing poor communication and lack of clarity on departure timelines.

Passengers complained of inadequate assistance, prolonged uncertainty, and insufficient updates from airline staff during the long delay. The situation escalated as tempers flared, highlighting concerns over passenger handling during extended disruptions.

Authorities and airline officials later intervened to manage the crowd and restore order. The incident has once again drawn attention to operational challenges and the need for better contingency planning and communication during flight disruptions, especially on international routes affected by weather conditions.