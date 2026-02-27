Winners Of Bithrah Platform Awards For 20252026 Honoured

HE the Minister of Environment and Climate Change Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Subaie honoured the winners of the 2025–2026“Bithrah” (Seed) Platform Awards during a ceremony organised by the ministry to mark Qatar Environment Day 2026. The recognition celebrated participants who presented innovative solutions and initiatives supporting environmental sustainability across the country.

Among those in attendance were HE Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture, Dr Ghanem bin Mubarak bin Ghanem Mohamed al-Ali; CEO of Msheireb Properties, Engineer Ali Mohamed al-Kuwari; Assistant Undersecretary for Protection and Natural Reserves Affairs, Dr Ibrahim Abdul Latif al-Musallamani; and Assistant Undersecretary for Environmental Affairs, Youssef Ibrahim al-Hamar.

The awards drew strong participation from across society, underscoring growing environmental awareness and a deepening culture of innovation in Qatar. A total of 193 submissions were received, including 51 entries for the Environmental Creativity and Innovation Award, 132 for the Environmental Photography Award, and 10 for the Sustainable Eco-Camp Award.

The Bithrah Platform Awards span a broad range of environmental themes, including climate change and its impacts, biodiversity, sustainable environmental solutions, the circular economy and recycling, pollution reduction, environmental awareness, and the aesthetic appreciation of Qatar's natural landscape. The diversity of topics reflects alignment with national environmental priorities and the country's long-term sustainability vision.

Dr Farhoud Hadi al-Hajri, director of Public Relations and Communication at the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, said the Bithrah platform continues to transform creative ideas into practical projects by fostering an innovation-friendly ecosystem, supporting promising initiatives, and empowering individuals to propose solutions that address environmental challenges and advance sustainability in Qatar. He commended the high calibre of submissions, noting a marked rise in public awareness and engagement in environmental preservation.

He reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to launching initiatives and programmes that encourage environmental innovation and support sustainable development goals, inviting the public to visit the Bithrah digital platform through the ministry's official website to explore upcoming initiatives and competitions.