Networknewsbreaks Xeriant Inc. (XERI) Advances Cost-Effective Construction With NEXBOARD(TM) Technology

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Xeriant (OTCQB: XERI) was featured in a recent article discussing its strides in innovative building technology amid rising home costs and persistent supply shortages. The piece highlighted companies that are“stepping forward with solutions that could meaningfully reduce costs and improve access to quality housing, including advanced materials and technologies that can reshape the economics of construction and energy efficiency, while several other stocks in the building materials, construction tech, and infrastructure spaces demonstrate how markets are part of the solution.”

“Xeriant is one of those companies that is focused on developing new approaches to building products and technologies that can make construction more cost effective and sustainable. Among these, Xeriant's NEXBOARD(TM) technology is a powerful example of how advanced materials can contribute to affordability by reducing both upfront construction costs and longer-term maintenance burdens.”

About Xeriant Inc.

Xeriant is dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative technologies, including advanced materials designed for deployment across multiple industrial sectors. The company partners with and acquires strategic interests in visionary companies that accelerate this mission. Xeriant's advanced materials line is marketed under the DUREVER(TM) brand and includes NEXBOARD(TM), an eco-friendly, patent-pending composite construction panel made from recycled plastic and fiber waste, designed to replace drywall, plywood, OSB, MDF, MgO board and other traditional construction materials.

