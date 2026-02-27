Walmart Shopper Alert: Recent Cottage Cheese Recall Expanded After New Warning

MENAFN - Budget and the Bees) You might want to check your refrigerator before you fix your next healthy snack. A major Walmart shopper alert has been issued because a recent cottage cheese recall is impacting several states. The concern centers around the possible improper pasteurization of liquid dairy ingredients used in the product. This issue was discovered during equipment troubleshooting with the California Department of Food and Agriculture. It is a vital reminder that even our most trusted staples require careful oversight to ensure they are safe for our families.

1. The Actual Risk in Your Dairy Aisle

Processing plants are massive operations where pasteurization is a critical step for food safety. Recently, Saputo Cheese USA identified a voluntary recall for Great Value brand cottage cheese sold at Walmart. The company found that certain ingredients may not have been fully pasteurized during production. However, no illnesses have been reported in connection with these products at this time. Walmart has moved quickly to pull the affected batches from their shelves to protect consumers. Many of those containers are already in family homes across twenty-four states.

2. Identifying Specific UPC Codes

The current recall covers multiple sizes and varieties of Great Value cottage cheese. You need to look for specific UPC codes printed on the packaging to determine if your product is safe. For instance, the 24 oz. Fat Free Small Curd container carries the UPC 078742373393. Furthermore, the 2% Lowfat variety in the same size has a UPC of 078742116730. If your container matches these numbers, do not consume the contents. You can find these codes near the barcode on the side or bottom of the tub.

3. Best If Used By Dates to Watch

In addition to the codes, you should check the Best If Used By dates ranging from April 1 to April 3, 2026. The 4% Milkfat Small Curd variety has several impacted sizes with these specific dates. Specifically, the 16 oz. container with UPC 078742372358 is marked for April 2. Meanwhile, the large 3 lb. tub with UPC 078742147970 includes dates for both April 1 and April 2. Any product matching these date and code combinations is considered potentially unsafe and should be handled with care.

4. Locations Impacted by the Warning

This recall is not a small localized issue but affects a wide geographic area. The items were distributed to Walmart stores in states ranging from Georgia and Texas to California and Washington. Therefore, shoppers in the South, Midwest, and West Coast should be particularly vigilant when checking their pantries. Because the distribution was so broad, checking your specific container is the only way to be certain. You can find a complete list of impacted states on the official FDA or Walmart Recall pages.

5. Getting Your Money Back and Staying Safe

Walmart has a very clear policy regarding recalled food items for its customers. You do not need a receipt to return the affected cottage cheese for a full refund. Simply bring the container or the lid with the code to the customer service desk. Moreover, your health is far more valuable than the few dollars you spent on the dairy product. If you have already consumed some of the recalled cheese and feel concerned, consult a doctor right away. This warning is proof that the safety system is watching, but you are the final line of defense.

6. Food Safety Is a Constant Battle

The recent Great Value recall is a wake-up call to stay vigilant about the products we buy every week. While retailers like Walmart do their best to manage these issues, the consumer is often the one who catches the final detail. Keep an eye on recall news and never hesitate to return a product that matches a public warning. By being a conscious shopper, you protect yourself and your loved ones from hidden risks.

Have you checked your fridge for these specific Great Value dates yet? Let us know if you found any of the impacted batches in your local store by leaving a comment below.