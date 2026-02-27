MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Advanced Gold Acquires 100% Interest in Silver Belle Nevada CRD Claims

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2026) - Advanced Gold Exploration Inc. (CSE: AUEX) (FSE: ZF2) (OTC Pink: AUHIF) (" Advanced Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a mineral property purchase and sale agreement dated February 26, 2026 (the " Agreement ") with Stream Metals LLC and Kadenwood Development Corp. (collectively, the " Vendors ") to acquire a 100% interest in the Silver Belle Project (the " Project ") located in Eureka County, Nevada.

The Project consists of approximately 100 unpatented lode mining claims (2,000 acres) situated within the prolific Eureka Mining District of Nevada, an area well known for high-grade carbonate replacement deposit (" CRD ") style mineralization and historic silver-lead-zinc production.

The Project is in one of Nevada's most productive carbonate-hosted mineral belts, proximal to several historic and modern mining operations. The Company believes the Project demonstrates geological characteristics consistent with CRD-style mineralization and intends to conduct modern exploration, including geologic mapping, sampling, and geophysical targeting, to evaluate the potential for high-grade replacement and feeder structures at depth.

Historic records from the district document high-grade mineralization, including reported silver and base metal head grades from prior mining operations in the area. Mineralization is characterized by silver with associated lead, zinc and antimony hosted in favorable carbonate stratigraphy typical of CRD systems.

Advanced Gold president Arndt Roehlig, states, "Data interpreted of the Project has confirmed the site's status as a "rediscovery" target, highlighted by documented historical production of silver. Located in the historic Diamond District of Eureka County, the Project consists of a 2,000-acre claim block situated on the Eureka-Battle Mountain mineral belt. Despite its location in one of the world's most productive mining jurisdictions, the Project has seen no modern exploration, with all historical work restricted to the shallow oxidized cap of a much larger, untested potential CRD system."

A documented 1937 smelter return from the Silver Bell Mining Co. underscores the metal content of the Project's underground workings. A 21-short-ton shipment sent to the ASARCO Smelter in Salt Lake City returned a silver grade of 1,611 g/t (47 oz/ton). In addition to silver, the shipment contained significant base metal concentrations, including 37% Lead, 10% Zinc, and 1% Copper. The presence of 3,000 g/t Antimony further confirms the Project's position within the antimony-enriched portion of the Diamond Range CRD belt, consistent with regional metallogenic zoning typical of large-scale systems.

Historical infrastructure at the site includes a shaft, multiple adits, and approximately 500 feet of underground development. The deeper, higher-temperature sulphide-rich CRD core-where the highest tonnages are typically found-remains untested. The Project sits within a wide-open structural corridor with clear expansion potential both along strike to the north and south, and down-dip to the west where the limestone host rock thickens.

The high-grade nature of the Project mineralization is related to classic CRD architecture, characterized by reactive limestone-quartzite contacts and intrusive-driven hydrothermal fluids. These systems are highly prized by modern explorers for their ability to host vertically extensive mineralized shoots and very large ounce counts within relatively small surface footprints. All historical grade data and shipment records cited herein are verified by the USGS MRDS deposit record (M232256).

Transaction Terms

In accordance with the terms of the Agreement, the Company shall acquire the Project from the Vendors. As consideration for the Project, the Company shall: (A) pay an aggregate of $25,000 in cash to the Vendors upon execution of the Agreement (the " Effective Date "), an additional $100,000 in cash on the date of the closing (the " Closing Date ") of the transactions contemplated by the Agreement, and a final cash payment of $50,000 on or before the sixth-month anniversary of the Closing Date; and (B) issue to the Vendors an aggregate of 1,500,000 common shares (the " Common Shares ") in the capital of the Company on the Closing Date, and issue an aggregate of 1,500,000 Common Shares to the Vendors on or before the sixth anniversary of the Closing Date.

In addition, in connection with the transaction contemplated by the Agreement, Stream Metals will be entitled to a 1.5% net smelter returns royalty (the " Royalty "). The Company has the option to purchase the Royalty (reducing the Royalty to 0%) by making a cash payment to Stream Metals in the amount of US$1,500,000. The completion of the transaction contemplated by the Agreement remains subject to the approval of all regulatory and other approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. All securities issued pursuant to the Agreement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the issuance thereof, as applicable, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Proposed Private Placement

In addition, the Company wishes to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement through the issuance of up to 5,000,000 units (each, a " Unit ") in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.20 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the " Offering ").

Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share (each, a " Common Share ") in the capital of the company and one-half of one whole transferable Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.30 per Common Share for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation. The gross proceeds of the Offering shall be used for general corporate and working capital purposes.

The closing of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company may pay certain eligible finders a cash commission of up to 8% cash or warrants of the gross proceeds received from subscribers introduced to the Company by such finder.

Closing of the transaction remains subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals.

Qualified Person

Jim Atkinson, MSc., P. Geo., the Chairman and a director of the Company, and a non-independent Qualified Person (" QP ") as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release. The QP has not completed sufficient work to verify the historic information on the Project, particularly with regards to historical sampling and regional government-mapped geology. However, the QP assumes that sampling and analytical results were completed to industry standard practices. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Property but may not be representative of expected results.

ABOUT ADVANCED GOLD

Advanced Gold Exploration is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a portfolio of Canadian gold and copper properties. The company's expertise is in identifying and acquiring undervalued properties with significant historical work, which it believes it can enhance their economic value at today's prices. The company's purpose is to bring immediate and long-term value to its partners and shareholders . Visit for more information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Arndt Roehlig, President, CEO, Director

Contact Information

Arndt Roehlig

CEO, President, Director, Advanced Gold Exploration Inc.

Email: ...

Tel: (604) 318-1034

Forward-Looking Information and Cautionary Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the trading of the Company's securities and the focus of the Company's business. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "contemplates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the Company's ability to increase the value of its current and future mineral exploration properties and, in connection therewith, any long-term shareholder value, the Company's ability to mitigate or eliminate exploration risk, and the Company's intention to develop a portfolio of historic gold properties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the Company will continue its business as described above. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and other periodic filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at . The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances or actual results unless required by applicable law.

