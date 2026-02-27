Senior Lecturer in Energy Geoscience, Newcastle University

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Dr Mark Ireland has broad interests in geoenergy and the role of geosciences in decarbonisation of the energy industry. He spent over 8 years working for BP, in a variety of technical roles, working on deep water hydrocarbon exploration evaluations, onshore and offshore well planning and operations, as well as projects including strategies for reducing the GHG footprint of the energy industry and next generation subsurface computing solutions.

Prior to his career in the energy industry he completed a PhD in geology at Durham University, using seismic reflection data to investigate the diagenesis and deformation of marine sediments. He has a MESci in Exploration and Resource Geology from Cardiff University.

His research focuses on subsurface interpretation, tackling fundamental questions regarding deformation, fluid flow, and heat flow within the upper crust at a variety of scales, all of which underpin the exploration and exploitation of natural resources, the disposal of waste in geological materials, and the monitoring of subsurface activities.

–present Lecturer in Energy Geoscience, Newcastle University

Experience