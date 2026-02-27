Poland Plans To Ban Social Networks For Under-15S

Poland is advancing a new bill that would ban social media use for children under the age of 15, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the government, the legislation would impose fines on social media companies if their platforms remain accessible to minors and would hold these companies responsible for verifying the ages of their users.

“We are seeing a worrying decline in the mental health of children and adolescents, as well as a decrease in attention spans and cognitive development,” said the minister leading the initiative. She added that the exact level of fines for noncompliance is still under discussion.

If passed, Poland would join a growing list of European countries, including Germany, Denmark, France, Spain, and the United Kingdom, that are considering restrictions on young users' access to platforms deemed harmful or addictive. Regulators argue that such measures are necessary to protect children from exposure to inappropriate content, online bullying, and addictive digital habits.

Some experts suggest that this legislation could also push social media companies to develop“youth-safe” versions of their platforms or introduce stronger parental controls. Others warn that strict bans may drive children to seek workarounds, such as using adult accounts or VPNs, raising new enforcement challenges.

Interestingly, the Polish initiative reflects a broader global debate about the responsibility of tech companies in safeguarding young users, highlighting how governments are increasingly willing to intervene in the digital lives of minors.