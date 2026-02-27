Living Forever AI Accepted Into NVIDIA Inception Program To Advance Interactive Family Legacy Platform

MENAFN - GetNews) AI startup building interactive video avatars that preserve living people's personalities, voices, and stories gains access to NVIDIA's global AI ecosystem

ATLANTA, GA - February 27, 2026 - Living Forever - AI, an Atlanta-based startup building fully interactive video AI digital twins that preserve the personalities, voices, and life stories of living people for future generations, today announced its acceptance into the NVIDIA Inception Program. The program supports cutting-edge AI startups with technology resources, expertise, and go-to-market support to accelerate their growth.

NVIDIA Inception is designed for startups revolutionizing industries with advances in AI and data science. Membership provides the company with access to preferred pricing on NVIDIA hardware and software, cloud credits of up to $100,000, deep learning training, co-marketing opportunities, and connections to NVIDIA's global network of venture capital investors through the Inception Capital Connect program.

“Our entire platform runs on GPU-accelerated AI - from real-time video avatar rendering to voice cloning and personality retrieval,” said Brian Will, Founder and CEO of Living Forever - AI.“Joining NVIDIA Inception gives us preferred access to the hardware, cloud infrastructure, and investor network we need to scale. We're building the first platform purpose-built to capture who people are while they're still here, and NVIDIA's ecosystem accelerates our ability to bring that to market.”

Will is a serial entrepreneur and 2x Wall Street Journal bestselling author with 39 years of experience building and exiting companies across multiple industries through Brian Will Media.

The platform combines retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), video avatar rendering, and voice synthesis to create digital personas that hold real-time conversations reflecting an individual's actual personality, memories, and speaking style - a new approach to interactive family legacy that captures not just records, but the person behind them.

A provisional patent has been filed on the platform's personality capture technology, which uses structured data collection and retrieval-grounded AI to produce responses drawn exclusively from consented memories - not open internet data.

Living Forever - AI was recently selected as one of just 150 startups worldwide to exhibit and pitch at the Startup Grind Global Conference 2026 in Silicon Valley, where the company will have access to over 1,000 venture capital investors. The company has built a waitlist of over 100 beta users ahead of its product launch, scheduled for mid-2026. Living Forever - AI is currently raising a $500K seed round.

About Living Forever - AI

Living Forever - AI is building the future of interactive family legacy technology. The company creates AI-powered digital personas that preserve living people's personalities, voices, and stories - allowing families to have real-time video conversations with the people they love, today and for generations to come. Living Forever - AI is led by serial entrepreneur Brian Will of Brian Will Media, a 2x Wall Street Journal bestselling author. Based in the Atlanta area, the company is currently raising a $500K seed round.

About NVIDIA Inception

NVIDIA Inception is a program designed to nurture startups revolutionizing industries with advances in AI and data science. The program offers members access to NVIDIA technology, expertise, and go-to-market support. Inception members span a wide range of industries, from healthcare and agriculture to financial services, media, and entertainment.