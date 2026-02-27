Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
How To Install: 32 Inch LED Light Bar On Ford Bronco-33-ZH


2026-02-27 03:03:10
(MENAFN- GetNews) Upgrade your Ford Bronco's lighting with the Jiuguang 33-ZH 32 inch LED light bar. With a dual-color position light, high-intensity beam up to 970 meters, and flexible brackets mounts, this 32 inch light bar is built for serious off-road adventures. Follow this simple step-by-step guide for a clean and secure installation.

Tools Needed:

  • Screwdriver
  • 14mm Ratchet Wrench
  • Washers & Spring Washers (included)

    Mounting Instructions

    Step 1 – Remove Bronco Bumper Bolts

    Use a screwdriver to remove the factory Bronco bolts located on your Bronco's front bumper. These bolts will be reused to secure the light bar brackets mounts.

    Step 2 – Prepare the Brackets

    The 32 inch light bar comes with multiple mounting options. For this install, we're using the bottom mounting brackets. Due to limited space on the Bronco bumper, the brackets will be flipped upside-down so the light bar projects forward.

    Step 3 – Install the Brackets

    Align the rubber pad (included) between the mounting bracket and the bumper to avoid scratches. Insert the factory bolts through the bracket holes, then add washers and spring washers.

    Step 4 – Tighten Bolts

    Use a 14mm ratchet wrench to tighten the bolts. Adjust the 32 led light bar angle as needed before fully securing. Tighten bolts on both sides alternately to ensure a level and firm fit.

    Wiring Instructions

    Step 5 – Route the Wiring Harness

    Run the wiring harness through the engine bay. Connect the amber DRL wire and secure the harness along the way to avoid any loose wires.

    Step 6 – Connect to Auxiliary Switches

    Connect the main light, white DRL, and amber DRL wires to your Bronco's auxiliary switches. Don't forget to connect the ground wire properly.

    Final Steps: Test Your Led Light Bar

    After installation, test the LED light bar to make sure the main beam and DRL functions operate correctly. Adjust beam angle if needed, and ensure all wires are secure before hitting the trail.

    Have Questions?

    Need help with your 32 inch LED light bar installation or have questions about our products? As a trusted LED light bar supplier, we're here to assist you. Contact us directly or visit our support page for more information.

    Looking for bulk orders or partnerships? Explore our LED light ba wholesale options and discover our full range of off-road lighting solutions.

