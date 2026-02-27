How To Install: 32 Inch LED Light Bar On Ford Bronco-33-ZH
Tools Needed:Screwdriver 14mm Ratchet Wrench Washers & Spring Washers (included)
Mounting Instructions
Step 1 – Remove Bronco Bumper Bolts
Use a screwdriver to remove the factory Bronco bolts located on your Bronco's front bumper. These bolts will be reused to secure the light bar brackets mounts.
Step 2 – Prepare the Brackets
The 32 inch light bar comes with multiple mounting options. For this install, we're using the bottom mounting brackets. Due to limited space on the Bronco bumper, the brackets will be flipped upside-down so the light bar projects forward.
Step 3 – Install the Brackets
Align the rubber pad (included) between the mounting bracket and the bumper to avoid scratches. Insert the factory bolts through the bracket holes, then add washers and spring washers.
Step 4 – Tighten Bolts
Use a 14mm ratchet wrench to tighten the bolts. Adjust the 32 led light bar angle as needed before fully securing. Tighten bolts on both sides alternately to ensure a level and firm fit.
Wiring Instructions
Step 5 – Route the Wiring Harness
Run the wiring harness through the engine bay. Connect the amber DRL wire and secure the harness along the way to avoid any loose wires.
Step 6 – Connect to Auxiliary Switches
Connect the main light, white DRL, and amber DRL wires to your Bronco's auxiliary switches. Don't forget to connect the ground wire properly.
Final Steps: Test Your Led Light Bar
After installation, test the LED light bar to make sure the main beam and DRL functions operate correctly. Adjust beam angle if needed, and ensure all wires are secure before hitting the trail.
Have Questions?
Need help with your 32 inch LED light bar installation or have questions about our products? As a trusted LED light bar supplier, we're here to assist you. Contact us directly or visit our support page for more information.
Looking for bulk orders or partnerships? Explore our LED light ba wholesale options and discover our full range of off-road lighting solutions.
