ANVESH2026 Inaugurated At NIFTEM Paswan Stresses Value Addition, Global Standards
(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 27 (KNN) The 'International Conference on Advanced Next Generation Vision for Emerging and Sustainable Healthy Foods (ANVESH–2026)' was inaugurated today at the National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM–Kundli).
Chirag Paswan Highlights Role of Food Processing in Viksit Bharat–2047
Addressing the inaugural session, Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan said the food processing sector would play a crucial role in realising the vision of Viksit Bharat–2047 envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He stressed that for a nation of 1.4 billion people, technology-driven development is essential, adding that innovations, research and modern technologies must reach rural areas and farmers to bridge the urban-rural divide.
The minister underlined the growing demand for Ready-to-Eat (RTE) and Ready-to-Cook products amid changing consumer lifestyles, noting that while India has substantial production capacity, greater emphasis must be placed on value addition.
He recalled that 100 per cent FDI in trading, including e-commerce, of food products manufactured or produced in India was permitted over a decade ago to boost value addition, enhance farmers' incomes and position India as a global food basket.
He asserted that Indian food products should find a place on dining tables worldwide and emphasised that quality and regulatory standards must not be compromised to secure global recognition. He also highlighted that India has signed Free Trade Agreements with 23 countries while safeguarding farmers' interests.
PLI Scheme Driving Growth and Employment
Avinash Joshi, Secretary, Ministry of Food Processing Industries, described 'ANVESH' as symbolising 'Exploration and Acquire' and called NIFTEM an example of sustainability and healthy food systems. He said the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Food Processing is among the best-performing of the 14 PLI schemes.
He informed that out of the total Rs 10,900 crore allocation under the PLI scheme for food processing, Rs 2,625.04 crore has been released so far, about 24 percent of the total outlay.
Against a target of generating 2.5 lakh jobs, 3.29 lakh jobs have already been created, achieving 131 percent of the target and reflecting the scheme's strong performance.
Global Collaboration and Sustainability in Focus
Earlier, the Union Minister visited the ANVESH–2026 exhibition and reviewed new technologies, innovations and products on display. Over the next three days, the conference will host plenary sessions, keynote lectures, panel discussions, exhibitions and industry interactions.
Key themes include emerging advancements in food processing, value addition, digital compliance systems, sustainable supply chains, export-oriented innovation, product diversification, food safety, traceability and future-ready agri-food entrepreneurial ecosystems.
(KNN Bureau)
