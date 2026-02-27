Expanse Studios Announces Multi-Market European Partnership With ESA Gaming

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Integration Strengthens the Company's Position in South America's Largest iGaming Market

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expanse Studios, a leading B2B iGaming content provider and subsidiary of Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI), today announced a strategic partnership with ESA Gaming, an established European aggregation platform specializing in mobile-first gaming content and multi-jurisdictional distribution.

The partnership marks a significant milestone in Expanse Studios' European expansion and strengthens Golden Matrix Group's broader B2B distribution objectives. The agreement positions Expanse's proprietary content across ESA Gaming's operator network.

ESA Gaming operates a comprehensive Game Aggregator System (GAS) serving over 90 content providers across multiple European markets, with established certifications in Malta, Italy, Portugal, Greece, Colombia, and Brazil. The platform maintains a Malta Gaming Authority B2B license (MGA/B2B/650/2018) and specializes in content delivery through a single technical integration as well as custom content through its OpenSlots "no code" game builder.

"ESA Gaming represents an established European aggregator with proven multi-jurisdictional capabilities and strong operator relationships across our priority markets," said Damjan Stamenkovic, CEO of Expanse Studios. "This partnership provides immediate Malta market access while establishing the technical and regulatory framework for more EU market entries. Our focus remains on building systematic European distribution through partnerships with aggregators and operators demonstrating regional expertise and regulatory compliance capabilities."

For Expanse Studios, the partnership with ESA Gaming creates multi-jurisdictional distribution infrastructure across Southern Europe's most significant regulated markets. ESA Gaming's top-performing markets-Italy, Portugal, Greece, and Brazil-align strategically with Expanse's priority expansion territories, where regulatory frameworks support sustainable B2B operations and certified content providers maintain competitive advantages.

Expanse's deployment through ESA Gaming includes the studio's highest-performing titles across multiple categories:

- Super Heli, Expanse's flagship crash game with 97% RTP and multi-bet mechanics, became one of the most requested titles in European iGaming within months of launch, generating engagement patterns operators consistently report as above industry averages.

- Wild Icy Fruits, a high-speed slot title, has delivered strong performance across European and Latin American markets with operators describing player adoption as rapid and sustained.

- VASO Psycho, Expanse's first celebrity-branded slot developed in exclusive partnership with MMA fighter Vaso "Psycho" Bakočević, features medium-high volatility gameplay, 96.74% RTP, and 10,000x maximum multiplier potential.

- Titan Roulette, a premium table game offering designed for elevated player engagement across traditional casino audiences.

About Expanse Studios

Expanse Studios, part of the Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI), is a B2B iGaming content provider specializing in slots, crash games, turn-based strategies, and card games. With a growing portfolio of 56 proprietary titles, Expanse powers over 1,300 casino brands across Europe, LATAM, and North America. Learn more at expanse.

About Golden Matrix

Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI), based in Las Vegas, is a gaming technology company operating globally through B2B divisions (GMAG, Expanse Studios) that develop and license proprietary platforms, and B2C operations including RKings (UK competitions), Mexplay (Mexico online casino), Classics (Australian – based subscription and loyalty business) and Meridianbet-a leading sportsbook licensed in 18 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa, and South America. Learn more at

About ESA Gaming

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Malta, ESA Gaming is a boutique provider of mobile-first custom slot content and an aggregation platform serving, European, Latin American, and African markets. The platform's Game Aggregator System provides operators with access to thousands of third-party games through standardized technical integration, reducing individual provider deployment costs while maintaining multi-jurisdictional regulatory compliance.

