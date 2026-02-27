Atos named a Leader in ISG Provider LensTM 2025 for Cybersecurity – Services and Solutions in the United States

Irving, Texas, USA – February 27, 2026 – Atos, a global leader in AI-powered digital transformation, today announced it has been named a Leader by Information Services Group (ISG) in the 2025 ISG Provider LensTM Cybersecurity – Services and Solutions report for the United States. Atos has been ranked a Leader in the ISG Provider LensTM for cybersecurity in the U.S. for five consecutive years (2021–2025). This latest recognition reinforces Atos' sustained leadership in the U.S. cybersecurity market.

Atos was recognized as a Leader in the following three key quadrants:



Next-Generation SOC/Managed Detection & Response (MDR) Services

Strategic Security Services Technical Security Services



The ISG Provider LensTM 2025 report highlights the increasingly complex U.S. cybersecurity landscape, where organizations must manage sophisticated threat actors, expanding hybrid IT environments, and heightened regulatory requirements. ISG recognizes Atos for delivering integrated, end-to-end cybersecurity capabilities that combine advisory strength, advanced security operations, and deep technical expertise.

In the Strategic Security Services quadrant, ISG highlights Atos' structured and results-oriented consulting approach, enabling enterprises to align cybersecurity strategies with business objectives while strengthening governance and compliance readiness.

Within Technical Security Services, the report underscores Atos' expertise in hybrid cloud security, identity and access management, infrastructure protection, and regulatory alignment, noting its ability to execute large-scale transformations while maintaining operational continuity.

In the Next-Generation SOC/MDR Services quadrant, ISG emphasizes Atos' AI-driven security operations model. The company leverages advanced analytics, automation, and multi-vector threat detection across endpoints, networks, cloud, and operational technology environments to provide 24/7 monitoring and rapid incident response.

According to the ISG Provider Lens 2025 report, Atos“demonstrates consistent strength in AI-led transformation, combining advanced expertise with structured practices across advisory, deployment and governance, positioning it as a disciplined, compliance-ready innovator.”

Michael Grunberg, Chief Executive Officer North America, Atos, said:

“Being recognized once again as a Leader in the United States by ISG is a strong validation of our cybersecurity strategy and our teams' execution. U.S. organizations are navigating an increasingly complex threat environment while accelerating digital transformation. Atos helps clients strengthen resilience, modernize security operations, and align cybersecurity with business outcomes, ensuring they can innovate with confidence.”

Gowtham Sampth, Principal Analyst, ISG Provider LensTM, said:

“Atos exemplifies a forward-leaning cybersecurity advisory model based on technical depth and sector knowledge, transcending beyond compliance to help clients reshape their security postures against evolving digital risks and quantum disruption.”

With more than 6,500 cybersecurity experts worldwide and a global network of 17 Security Operations Centers (SOCs), Atos delivers comprehensive cybersecurity services spanning:



Strategic advisory and governance

Security testing and validation

Hybrid cloud and identity security

Operational technology (OT) protection Managed detection and response



Atos processes over 31 billion security events daily and supports more than 2,000 clients globally. Its AI-powered security operations model enables proactive threat mitigation, regulatory alignment, and scalable protection for enterprises across industries.

As cyber risks continue to evolve, Atos remains committed to helping organizations build secure digital foundations that support long-term growth, resilience, and innovation.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global, AI-driven technology research and advisory firm. With more than 1,600 professionals worldwide and over 900 clients - including 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises - ISG supports organizations in navigating digital transformation and sourcing decisions.

ISG Provider LensTM research combines data-driven market analysis with hands-on advisory expertise to deliver actionable insights on service providers and technology trends.

To access the complimentary report for the US, please use the link below.

ISG Provider Lens® 2025 for Cybersecurity - Services & Solutions in US

About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 63,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €8 billion, operating in 61 countries under two brands - Atos for services and Eviden for products. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is the brand under which Atos SE (Societas Europaea) operates. Atos SE is listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos Group is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact

Leonard Herbeck | ... | 1-210-264-2247