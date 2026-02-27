MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, ONTARIO, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- dNovo Group, has been featured in a newly published BlogTO sponsored editorial examining leading SEO agencies in Toronto that are driving innovation in AI search optimization. The article highlights companies operating at the forefront of the rapidly evolving search landscape, where artificial intelligence is fundamentally reshaping how businesses are discovered online.







As search engines integrate AI-powered summaries, conversational responses, and generative results, traditional SEO strategies alone are no longer enough. Visibility today extends beyond standard rankings and into platforms such as Google's AI Overview, ChatGPT, Perplexity, Claude, and Grok. The BlogTO feature emphasizes that businesses must adapt to this shift - and partner with agencies that understand how AI-driven discovery works.

Founded in 2011, dNovo Group is recognized in the article as one of Toronto's most forward-thinking SEO and digital marketing agencies. The company has built its reputation on a 360° approach to online growth, combining technical SEO, strategic content development, AI-focused optimization, and local search dominance into a cohesive performance strategy.

The BlogTO editorial notes dNovo's position as an early leader in AI-driven SEO. Rather than treating artificial intelligence as a future trend, the agency has integrated AI Search Optimization directly into its core methodology. This includes structuring websites and content to be clearly understood not only by traditional search engines but also by generative AI systems that summarize and recommend businesses to users.

By aligning content with real search intent, strengthening authority signals, and implementing structured data strategies, dNovo helps clients improve visibility across both conventional search results and AI-generated responses. This forward-looking approach enables businesses to remain competitive as search behavior continues to evolve.

The feature also highlights dNovo's specialization in service-based industries, including legal, medical, and home services. Serving clients across Canada and the United States, the agency concentrates on measurable growth strategies tailored to competitive markets.

A defining element of dNovo's model is its one-client-per-niche exclusivity. The agency does not work with direct competitors within the same market, allowing for focused strategy development and safeguarding each client's competitive advantage.

Clients also benefit from a no long-term contract structure and transparent reporting practices. This results-first philosophy reinforces accountability and ensures that performance remains the primary focus of every campaign.

According to the article, dNovo's full-service methodology integrates AI-powered strategy, technical precision, content authority, and local search optimization. The agency emphasizes concierge-style communication and hands-on strategic guidance, ensuring clients understand how each initiative supports their business objectives.

Beyond client services, dNovo's executive leadership remains actively involved in thought leadership and mentorship within the digital marketing industry. Through conference participation and strategic sponsorships, the company contributes to ongoing conversations about the future of search and the growing role of artificial intelligence in online visibility.

Founded in 2011, dNOVO Group is a Toronto-based digital marketing and SEO agency specializing in helping service-based businesses dominate online visibility. The company offers full-service marketing solutions, including SEO, PPC, web design, and Al Search Optimization across platforms like Google SGE, ChatGPT, and Perplexity. With offices across Canada and the U.S., dNOVO serves clients in legal, medical, and professional service sectors. Known for its transparent, results-driven approach and no long-term contracts, dNOVO continues to redefine what success looks like in the age of Al search.

